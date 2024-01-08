U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jerick Corpuz, 494th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, prepares an F-15E Strike Eagle bomb rack unit during a load crew competition at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 10, 2024. Load crew competitions enable crews to showcase their efficiency in swiftly preparing aircraft for missions, ensuring a quick response time during real operations and rapid deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 10:33
|Photo ID:
|8198804
|VIRIN:
|240110-F-CG720-1281
|Resolution:
|3287x4940
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Wing Annual Load Crew Competition 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
