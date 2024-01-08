U.S. Airmen assigned to the Liberty Wing attend the 2023 Annual Load Crew Competition at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 10, 2024. Load crew competitions enable crews to showcase their efficiency in swiftly preparing aircraft for missions, ensuring a quick response time during real operations and rapid deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 10:33 Photo ID: 8198802 VIRIN: 240110-F-CG720-1018 Resolution: 5916x3328 Size: 1.97 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing Annual Load Crew Competition 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.