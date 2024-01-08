Joint Munitions Command launches updated onboarding program

The Joint Munitions Command launched an updated onboarding program. G1 employees are working with others from across headquarters to gather feedback on the program. Pictured (left to right): Kela Ganzer, Christy Yaddof, Sara Cawiezell, Eric Hoover, and Lexie Russell.

