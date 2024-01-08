Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Munitions Command launches updated onboarding program

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Shawn Eldridge 

    Joint Munitions Command

    The Joint Munitions Command launched an updated onboarding program. G1 employees are working with others from across headquarters to gather feedback on the program. Pictured (left to right): Kela Ganzer, Christy Yaddof, Sara Cawiezell, Eric Hoover, and Lexie Russell.

    This work, Joint Munitions Command launches updated onboarding program, by Shawn Eldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    JMC
    Be All You Can Be

