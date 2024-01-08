USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors commemorate Martin Luther King Junior Day

240116-N-WI365-1025 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 16, 2024) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), delivers his remarks during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemoration on the aft mess decks while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 16. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Markus Castaneda)

