Sustainment Soldiers Host Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Wayne St. Croix, the incoming first sergeant of Charlie Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, thanks friends and peers during the company change of responsibility ceremony in Karliki, Poland, Jan 15, 2024. The change of responsibility is symbolized by the transfer of the guidon, which represents the unit's combat readiness and esprit de corps. The 3rd DSB deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations to enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and partners and deter adversaries in the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

