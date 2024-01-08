Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sustainment Soldiers Host Change of Responsibility [Image 2 of 6]

    Sustainment Soldiers Host Change of Responsibility

    KARLIKI, POLAND

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffery Campbell, the senior noncommissioned officer for the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, promotes 1st Sgt. Wayne St. Croix, the incoming first sergeant of Charlie Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd DSB, 3rd ID, before the company change of responsibility in Karliki, Poland, Jan. 15, 2024. The change of responsibility is symbolized by the transfer of the guidon, which represents the unit's combat readiness and esprit de corps. The 3rd DSB deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations to enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and partners and deter adversaries in the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 03:39
    Photo ID: 8198625
    VIRIN: 240115-A-FW799-1007
    Resolution: 5813x3875
    Size: 8.32 MB
    Location: KARLIKI, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainment Soldiers Host Change of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sustainment Soldiers Host Change of Responsibility
    Sustainment Soldiers Host Change of Responsibility
    Sustainment Soldiers Host Change of Responsibility
    Sustainment Soldiers Host Change of Responsibility
    Sustainment Soldiers Host Change of Responsibility
    Sustainment Soldiers Host Change of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    Total Force Policy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT