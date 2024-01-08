NSA Souda Bay Command Quarters, Jan. 11, 2024

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 11, 2024) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, receive awards and recognitions from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on Jan. 11, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

