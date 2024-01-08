Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground [Image 53 of 55]

    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Cabins available for rent are shown Jan. 11, 2024, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range. The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south. Get additional information about cabin rental rates by stopping by the campground office or visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 23:58
    Photo ID: 8198563
    VIRIN: 240111-A-OK556-5265
    Resolution: 5468x3487
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground [Image 55 of 55], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    outdoor recreation
    Fort McCoy
    cabins
    Pine View Campground
    Pine View Recreation Area

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT