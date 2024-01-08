101st Soldiers Establish LLAASLT FARP at Oxford, MS

Soldiers from 96th Aviation Support Battalion establish and certify the forward arming and refueling point (FARP) at Oxford, MS during a Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault (LLAASLT) into the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, LA.



This exercise is intended to test and strengthen the unit's readiness. Close to 80 U.S. Army helicopters from Fort Campbell, KY will stop at several locations throughout the flight path to refuel and resupply before they assault onto the training objectives at Fort Johnson, LA. There are four FARPs: Millington, TN, Oxford, MS, Monroe, LA, and Alexandria, LA.

