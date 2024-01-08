Faces of the 24th MEU: Sgt. Vince Bacon

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Vince Bacon, a South Carolina native, and an assault amphibious vehicle crewman with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), poses for a photo during a fast rope qualification course as part of Realistic Urban Training (RUT) on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 14, 2023. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being designated as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

