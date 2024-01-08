Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Co., BLT 1/8 Fast Rope Certification [Image 4 of 10]

    Charlie Co., BLT 1/8 Fast Rope Certification

    FORT BARFOOT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to fast-rope during a fast rope qualification course as part of Realistic Urban Training (RUT) on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 14, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being designated as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 11:40
    Photo ID: 8198226
    VIRIN: 240114-M-CQ925-1458
    Resolution: 6445x3625
    Size: 10.97 MB
    Location: FORT BARFOOT, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Co., BLT 1/8 Fast Rope Certification [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tower
    Fast Rope
    BLT 1/8
    24MEU
    USMCNews

