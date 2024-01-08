Charlie Co., BLT 1/8 Fast Rope Certification

A U.S. Marine with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fast-ropes during a fast rope qualification course as part of Realistic Urban Training (RUT) on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 14, 2023. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being certified as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

