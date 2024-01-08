Sustainment Soldiers host MLK Barbecue

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Johan Carrillo, the first sergeant of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, and Staff Sgt. Thomas Glover, a financial management technician assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, grab a hotdog and hamburger during the Martin Luther King Jr. barbecue in Powdiz, Poland on Jan. 15, 2024. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, observed on the third Monday of January each year, marks the birthday of the civil rights leader and activist. In 1994, Congress designated Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as a national day of service. The theme of the day, “A Day On, Not a Day Off,” encourages individuals to dedicate the day to community service in remembrance of Dr. King’s remarkable legacy and to instill his principles of unity and equity throughout the world. The event was organized by volunteers of the United Service Organization to support service members currently deployed to Poland.

