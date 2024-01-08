Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Soldiers host MLK Barbecue [Image 3 of 7]

    Sustainment Soldiers host MLK Barbecue

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    01.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Provider form a line to grab hamburgers and hotdogs during the Martin Luther King Jr. barbecue in Powdiz, Poland on Jan. 15, 2024. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, observed on the third Monday of January each year, marks the birthday of the civil rights leader and activist. In 1994, Congress designated Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as a national day of service. The theme of the day, “A Day On, Not a Day Off,” encourages individuals to dedicate the day to community service in remembrance of Dr. King’s remarkable legacy and to instill his principles of unity and equity throughout the world. The event was organized by volunteers of the United Service Organization to support service members currently deployed to Poland.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 10:24
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
