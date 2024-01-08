Sustainment Soldiers host MLK Barbeque

U.S. Army Sgt. Victoria Mirabile, Pfc. Douglas Thrower, and Staff Sgt. Daniel Price, all assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s Task Force Provider, assist in the kitchen by cooking and cleaning during the Martin Luther King Jr. barbecue in Powdiz, Poland, on Jan. 15, 2024. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, observed on the third Monday of January each year, marks the birthday of the civil rights leader and activist. In 1994, Congress designated Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as a national day of service. The theme of the day, “A Day On, Not a Day Off,” encourages individuals to dedicate the day to community service in remembrance of Dr. King’s remarkable legacy and to instill his principles of unity and equity throughout the world.

Date Taken: 01.15.2024
Location: POWIDZ, PL