    USS Gravely Conducts Flight Operations in Red Sea

    USS Gravely Conducts Flight Operations in Red Sea

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Justice Butler stands ready during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) in the Red Sea, Jan. 5. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 08:07
    Photo ID: 8198193
    VIRIN: 240105-N-BT677-1024
    Resolution: 5139x4027
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
