USS Gravely Conducts Flight Operations in Red Sea

Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Justice Butler stands ready during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) in the Red Sea, Jan. 5. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2024 08:07
|Photo ID:
|8198193
|VIRIN:
|240105-N-BT677-1024
|Resolution:
|5139x4027
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
