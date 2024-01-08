Gravely Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Red Sea

Aviation Ordanceman 3rd Class Christian Hutchins conducts a pre-flight check of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) during flight quarters in the Red Sea, Jan. 5. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2024 08:08
|Photo ID:
|8198192
|VIRIN:
|240105-N-BT677-1019
|Resolution:
|6259x4467
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
