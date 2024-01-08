Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gravely Conducts Training Drills in Red Sea

    USS Gravely Conducts Training Drills in Red Sea

    UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    Damage Controlman 1st Class James Rodriguez opens an overboard discharge valve to combat simulated flooding aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) during a damage control drill in the Red Sea, Jan. 3. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 07:50
    Photo ID: 8198191
    VIRIN: 240103-N-BT677-1068
    Resolution: 5555x4480
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gravely Conducts Training Drills in Red Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CSG2
    GRAVELY
    C5F
    DDG107
    DESRON22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT