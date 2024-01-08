USS Gravely Conducts Training Drills in Red Sea

Damage Controlman 1st Class James Rodriguez opens an overboard discharge valve to combat simulated flooding aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) during a damage control drill in the Red Sea, Jan. 3. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)

