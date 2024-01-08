Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Operation [Image 15 of 15]

    Airborne Operation

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct an airborne operation with U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft onto Juliet DZ, Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 11, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 02:06
    Photo ID: 8198137
    VIRIN: 240111-A-JM436-1111
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 7.91 MB
    Location: PORDENONE, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne Operation [Image 15 of 15], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

