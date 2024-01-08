A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, recovers his T-11 parachute after conducting an airborne operation with U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft onto Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy Jan. 11, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

