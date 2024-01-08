Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helping us see ourselves: Auditors review performance, recommend improvements to Hawaii Wildfires Recovery mission

    MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2024

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Donna Williams, supervisory auditor on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hawaii Wildfires Recovery mission, takes notes during an after-action review meeting at the Emergency Field Office on Maui, Jan. 14. Williams, who is from the New Orleans District, ensures USACE employees and contractors follow processes and regulations and provides recommendations to leadership. The USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency-assigned mission, which is part of a coordinated effort with Maui County, the Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Hawaii to clean up areas of the island affected by the August 2023 wildfires.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.14.2024 20:52
