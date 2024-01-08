Helping us see ourselves: Auditors review performance, recommend improvements to Hawaii Wildfires Recovery mission

Donna Williams, supervisory auditor on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hawaii Wildfires Recovery mission, takes notes during an after-action review meeting at the Emergency Field Office on Maui, Jan. 14. Williams, who is from the New Orleans District, ensures USACE employees and contractors follow processes and regulations and provides recommendations to leadership. The USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency-assigned mission, which is part of a coordinated effort with Maui County, the Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Hawaii to clean up areas of the island affected by the August 2023 wildfires.

