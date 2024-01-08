RAWS enables flying mission at AB 201

The 409th Air Expeditionary Group radar, airfield and weather systems team replaces windows in an MSN-7 mobile control tower Jan. 8, 2024, at Air Base 201, Niger. The mobile control tower is a quick response air traffic control facility capable of providing air traffic control capabilities from the bed of a Humvee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|01.08.2024
|01.14.2024 05:28
|8197845
|240108-F-SV792-1043
|5362x2518
|7.52 MB
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|2
|0
