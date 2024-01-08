The 409th Air Expeditionary Group radar, airfield and weather systems team replaces windows in an MSN-7 mobile control tower Jan. 8, 2024, at Air Base 201, Niger. The mobile control tower is a quick response air traffic control facility capable of providing air traffic control capabilities from the bed of a Humvee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 01.14.2024 05:28 Photo ID: 8197845 VIRIN: 240108-F-SV792-1043 Resolution: 5362x2518 Size: 7.52 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAWS enables flying mission at AB 201 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.