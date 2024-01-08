Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAWS enables flying mission at AB 201 [Image 9 of 10]

    RAWS enables flying mission at AB 201

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Conor Mills, left, and Staff Sgt. Treaon Sterling, 409th Air Expeditionary Group radar, airfield and weather systems technicians, secure a new window on an MSN-7 mobile control tower at Air Base 201, Jan. 8, 2024. A mobile control tower can be used in contingency environments, fully set-up and capable of controlling airspace in less than two hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    air traffic control
    ISR
    Air Base 201
    RAWS

