RAWS enables flying mission at AB 201

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Conor Mills, left, and Staff Sgt. Treaon Sterling, 409th Air Expeditionary Group radar, airfield and weather systems technicians, secure a new window on an MSN-7 mobile control tower at Air Base 201, Jan. 8, 2024. A mobile control tower can be used in contingency environments, fully set-up and capable of controlling airspace in less than two hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Location: AIR BASE 201, NE