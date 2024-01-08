U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Fields, 409th Air Expeditionary Group radar, airfield and weather systems technician, cleans a window frame before installing new glass on an MSN-7 mobile control tower at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 8, 2024. The 409th AEG RAWS team enables communication capabilities between air traffic control and pilots to ensure seamless airfield operations from the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 01.14.2024 05:28 Photo ID: 8197841 VIRIN: 240108-F-SV792-1055 Resolution: 4372x3498 Size: 5.78 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAWS enables flying mission at AB 201 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.