U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathan Lieske, 409th Air Expeditionary Group radar, airfield and weather systems apprentice, removes the protective covering from a new MSN-7 mobile control tower window Jan. 8, 2024 at Air Base 201, Niger. RAWS maintains critical systems that enable air traffic controllers to safely manage aircraft in and out of the installation in support of U.S. Department of Defense operations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2024 05:28
|Photo ID:
|8197840
|VIRIN:
|240108-F-SV792-1023
|Resolution:
|3265x2612
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAWS enables flying mission at AB 201 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
