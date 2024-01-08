Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAWS enables flying mission at AB 201 [Image 7 of 10]

    RAWS enables flying mission at AB 201

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathan Lieske, 409th Air Expeditionary Group radar, airfield and weather systems apprentice, removes the protective covering from a new MSN-7 mobile control tower window Jan. 8, 2024 at Air Base 201, Niger. RAWS maintains critical systems that enable air traffic controllers to safely manage aircraft in and out of the installation in support of U.S. Department of Defense operations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.14.2024 05:28
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    This work, RAWS enables flying mission at AB 201, by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air traffic control
    ISR
    Air Base 201
    RAWS

