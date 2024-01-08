RAWS enables flying mission at AB 201

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathan Lieske, 409th Air Expeditionary Group radar, airfield and weather systems apprentice, removes the protective covering from a new MSN-7 mobile control tower window Jan. 8, 2024 at Air Base 201, Niger. RAWS maintains critical systems that enable air traffic controllers to safely manage aircraft in and out of the installation in support of U.S. Department of Defense operations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

