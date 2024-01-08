RAWS enables flying mission at AB 201

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Treaon Sterling, 409th Air Expeditionary Group radar, airfield and weather systems noncommissioned officer in charge, removes a damaged window from an MSN-7 mobile control tower at Air Base 201, Jan. 8, 2023. The RAWS team replaced several windows on the mobile control tower, which were cracked during a severe windstorm, to enable uninterrupted and safe aircraft operations from the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

