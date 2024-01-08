U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Treaon Sterling, 409th Air Expeditionary Group radar, airfield and weather systems noncommissioned officer in charge, removes a damaged window from an MSN-7 mobile control tower at Air Base 201, Jan. 8, 2023. The RAWS team replaced several windows on the mobile control tower, which were cracked during a severe windstorm, to enable uninterrupted and safe aircraft operations from the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2024 05:28
|Photo ID:
|8197838
|VIRIN:
|240108-F-SV792-1081
|Resolution:
|4544x3156
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAWS enables flying mission at AB 201 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
