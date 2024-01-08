Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAWS enables flying mission at AB 201 [Image 4 of 10]

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 409th Air Expeditionary Group radar, airfield and weather systems team remove a shattered window from an MSN-7 mobile control tower Jan. 8, 2024, at Air Base 201, Niger. The RAWS team replaced several windows on the mobile control tower, which were cracked during a severe windstorm, to enable uninterrupted and unhindered aircraft operations from the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    This work, RAWS enables flying mission at AB 201 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

