U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Conor Mills, left, and Staff Sgt. Eric Fields, 409th Air Expeditionary Group radar, airfield and weather systems technicians, install a new window to an MSN-7 mobile control tower to ensure visibility of the airfield at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 8, 2024. The RAWS team is on call around the clock to enable airlift and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions to protect U.S. forces operating in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 01.14.2024 Photo ID: 8197836 Location: AIR BASE 201, NE This work, RAWS enables flying mission at AB 201 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.