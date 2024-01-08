Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAWS enables flying mission at AB 201 [Image 2 of 10]

    RAWS enables flying mission at AB 201

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The new windows of the MSN-7 mobile control center provides an unhindered view of the airfield at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 14, 2024. A mobile control tower can be used in contingency environments to enable aircraft operations in austere environments without permanent infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.14.2024 05:28
    Photo ID: 8197835
    VIRIN: 240114-F-SV792-1006
    Resolution: 3983x3186
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    This work, RAWS enables flying mission at AB 201 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air traffic control
    airfield management
    MSN-7
    Air Base 201
    409th AEG
    RAWS

