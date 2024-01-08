The new windows of the MSN-7 mobile control center provides an unhindered view of the airfield at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 14, 2024. A mobile control tower can be used in contingency environments to enable aircraft operations in austere environments without permanent infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

Date Taken: 01.14.2024
Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
This work, RAWS enables flying mission at AB 201 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Rose Gudex