RAWS enables flying mission at AB 201

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Treaon Sterling, 409th Air Expeditionary Group radar, airfield and weather systems noncommissioned officer in charge, scrapes a surface clean before installing a new window onto an MSN-7 mobile control tower Jan. 8, 2024 at Air Base 201, Niger. A mobile control tower can be used in contingency environments to enable aircraft operations in austere environments without permanent infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

