    Battle captains, communication cornerstones of disaster recovery field offices [Image 1 of 2]

    Battle captains, communication cornerstones of disaster recovery field offices

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2024

    Photo by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Capt. Cody Loose, Hawai‘i Wildfires recovery mission battle captain gives U.S. Army Corps of Engineers team members a morning operations update at the RFO in Kihei, Hawai‘i, Jan. 12.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.13.2024 22:32
    Location: KIHEI, HI, US
    This work, Battle captains, communication cornerstones of disaster recovery field offices [Image 2 of 2], by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Maui
    Kihei
    Hawaii Wildfires

