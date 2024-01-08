Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Always Ready for Anything [Image 6 of 7]

    Always Ready for Anything

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Abigale Cornish, a native of Lewiston, Idaho, assists Quartermaster 3rd Class Kenneth Castellano, a native of Laredo, Texas, don his firefighting ensemble during a damage control drill aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 12, 2024. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

