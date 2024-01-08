Always Ready for Anything

Damage Controlman 3rd Class Kyle Tumacder, a native of Temecula, California, dons a firefighting helmet during a damage control drill aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 12, 2024. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.14.2024 Location: CA, US Hometown: TEMECULA, CA, US