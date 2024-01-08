Cobras and Sea Hawks land aboard Boxer

Sailors assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) secure an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, to the flight deck as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 12, 2024. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

