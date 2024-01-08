Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Dustin McGuown, a native of Pasadena, California, signals to an AH-1Z Super Cobra helicopter, assigned to the “Hangman” detachment of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), during flight operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 12, 2024. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.14.2024 00:15 Photo ID: 8197797 VIRIN: 240112-N-UY363-1045 Resolution: 4274x2849 Size: 1.04 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cobras and Sea Hawks land aboard Boxer [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.