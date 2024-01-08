15th MEU Chaplain

Lt. Fredy Villamil, a native of San Diego, and combat element chaplain assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), delivers a prayer to the crew aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 11, 2024. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)

