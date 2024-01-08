Nebraska Soldiers return from overseas deployment training Ukrainian forces

Capt. Jon Gronewold is greeted by family friends, including his wife Emily and daughter Ada, 2, during his welcome home, Jan. 13, 2024, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska. Ten Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers with Headquarters, Headquarters Troop, 1-134th Cavalry Squadron, returned from a 10-month overseas deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility where they were stationed at Grafenwoehr, Germany, as part of the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine, supporting training for Ukrainian Armed Forces counterparts. The Nebraska Soldiers were part of Task Force Bowie – made up of around 160 soldiers in total – which directly trained or supported training for approximately 7,500 Ukrainian troops. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

