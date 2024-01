Maj. Cody Cade embraces his son, Wyatt, 5, while being welcomed home, Jan. 13, 2024, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska. Family and friends welcomed home 10 Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers with Headquarters, Headquarters Troop, 1-134th Cavalry Squadron, as they returned from a 10-month overseas deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility where they were stationed at Grafenwoehr, Germany, as part of the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine, supporting training for Ukrainian Armed Forces counterparts. The Nebraska Soldiers were part of Task Force Bowie – made up of around 160 soldiers in total – which directly trained or supported training for approximately 7,500 Ukrainian troops. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2024 Date Posted: 01.13.2024 18:32 Photo ID: 8197792 VIRIN: 240113-Z-QR920-1173 Resolution: 5000x4000 Size: 14.99 MB Location: OMAHA, NE, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nebraska Soldiers return from overseas deployment training Ukrainian forces [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.