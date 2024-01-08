Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska Soldiers return from overseas deployment training Ukrainian forces [Image 4 of 14]

    Nebraska Soldiers return from overseas deployment training Ukrainian forces

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Capt. Jon Gronewold is greeted by family friends, including his wife Emily and daughter Ada, 2, during his welcome home, Jan. 13, 2024, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska. Ten Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers with Headquarters, Headquarters Troop, 1-134th Cavalry Squadron, returned from a 10-month overseas deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility where they were stationed at Grafenwoehr, Germany, as part of the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine, supporting training for Ukrainian Armed Forces counterparts. The Nebraska Soldiers were part of Task Force Bowie – made up of around 160 soldiers in total – which directly trained or supported training for approximately 7,500 Ukrainian troops. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

    This work, Nebraska Soldiers return from overseas deployment training Ukrainian forces [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Homecoming
    Nebraska
    Ukraine
    Cavalry
    U.S. Army
    National Guard

