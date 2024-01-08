Family and friends welcome home 10 Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers with Headquarters, Headquarters Troop, 1-134th Cavalry Squadron, Jan. 13, 2024, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska. The Soldiers returned from a 10-month overseas deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility where they were stationed at Grafenwoehr, Germany, as part of the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine, supporting training for Ukrainian Armed Forces counterparts. The Nebraska Soldiers were part of Task Force Bowie – made up of around 160 soldiers in total – which directly trained or supported training for approximately 7,500 Ukrainian troops. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2024 Date Posted: 01.13.2024 18:32 Photo ID: 8197783 VIRIN: 240113-Z-QR920-1038 Resolution: 5578x3719 Size: 15.87 MB Location: OMAHA, NE, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nebraska Soldiers return from overseas deployment training Ukrainian forces [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.