    Training a hallmark of quality assurance

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Steve Lindamood (yellow safety vest), zone manager, U.S. Army Corps of Engineer, Hawaii Wildfires Recovery mission, answers a question about the use of the Survey123 application for quality assurance activities during training at the Emergency Field Office, in Maui, Jan. 12. Jacob Rothberger (with phone), senior geospatial information specialist, USACE, was training new QA people to use GIS applications while on job sites. The application helps QAs who are assisting with the Hawaii Wildfires Recovery mission track contractor activity during debris removal phase of the mission. Lindamood, has more than 23 years of emergency response experience, and Rothberger has more than 17 years of experience in GIS. Both Lindamood and Rothberger hail from the Fort Worth District, USACE.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    HI, US
    Army Corps of Engineers

    USACE
    GIS
    geospatial analyst
    Maui
    quality and safety
    HawaiiWildFires

