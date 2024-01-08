Boxer Sailors at Sea

Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Petties, a native of Macon, Georgia, prepares the food line for dinner aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 11, 2024. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.13.2024 Hometown: MACON, GA, US