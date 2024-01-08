Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Sailors at Sea [Image 5 of 6]

    Boxer Sailors at Sea

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jessie Dumancas, a native of Murcia Negros Occidental, Philippines, prepares soup in the galley aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 11, 2024. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.13.2024 01:26
    Photo ID: 8197570
    VIRIN: 240111-N-ME861-1046
    Resolution: 5365x3577
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

