    Hawaii Wildfires responders attend Lahaina public meeting [Image 2 of 2]

    Hawaii Wildfires responders attend Lahaina public meeting

    MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Col. Jesse Curry, Recovery Field Office Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, speaks with a Maui resident following the public meeting in Lahaina, Jan 10. According to the Pacific Disaster Center, the August 2023 Maui Wildfires Disaster damaged or destroyed more than 2,200 Maui properties. The cleanup requires a coordinated fire debris removal that includes FEMA, Maui County, the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 18:06
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Wildfires responders attend Lahaina public meeting [Image 2 of 2], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

