Hawaii Wildfires responders attend Lahaina public meeting

Col. Jesse Curry, Recovery Field Office Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, speaks with a Maui resident following the public meeting in Lahaina, Jan 10. According to the Pacific Disaster Center, the August 2023 Maui Wildfires Disaster damaged or destroyed more than 2,200 Maui properties. The cleanup requires a coordinated fire debris removal that includes FEMA, Maui County, the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

