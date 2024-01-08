Hawaii Wildfires responders attend Lahaina public meeting

Col. Jesse Curry, Recovery Field Office Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, speaks about the status of the Temporary Debris Storage site during the public meeting at the Disaster Recovery Center in Lahaina, Jan 10. Curry told attendees the materials used to construct the storage site was designed and constructed to accommodate rain events and to prevent any toxins associated with fire debris from entering groundwater or the ocean. Curry stated recent rainfall demonstrated the site performed the way it was designed to perform, and that runoff was associated with the road project taking place at the same time.

