    Hawaii Wildfires responders attend Lahaina public meeting [Image 1 of 2]

    Hawaii Wildfires responders attend Lahaina public meeting

    MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Col. Jesse Curry, Recovery Field Office Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, speaks about the status of the Temporary Debris Storage site during the public meeting at the Disaster Recovery Center in Lahaina, Jan 10. Curry told attendees the materials used to construct the storage site was designed and constructed to accommodate rain events and to prevent any toxins associated with fire debris from entering groundwater or the ocean. Curry stated recent rainfall demonstrated the site performed the way it was designed to perform, and that runoff was associated with the road project taking place at the same time.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 18:09
    Photo ID: 8197416
    VIRIN: 240110-A-PO406-1559
    Location: MAUI, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Wildfires responders attend Lahaina public meeting [Image 2 of 2], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    FEMA
    Army
    EPA
    DEBRIS CLEANUP
    EmergencyOperations
    HawaiiWildFires

