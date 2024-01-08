Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thomasville Native Selected as Camp David’s Junior Sailor of the Year

    CATOCTIN PARK, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.12.1997

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    Naval Support Facility Thurmont

    231201-N-OC333-1020 NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY THURMONT (Dec. 1, 2023) Yeoman 2nd Class Faith Sallee poses for a photo in front of Naval Support Facility Thurmont headquarters, Dec. 1, 2023. Known formally as Naval Support Facility Thurmont, Camp David is the President’s country residence maintained and operated by U.S. Navy personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    Junior Sailor of the Year
    Camp David
    NSF Thurmont

