Thomasville Native Selected as Camp David’s Junior Sailor of the Year

231201-N-OC333-1020 NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY THURMONT (Dec. 1, 2023) Yeoman 2nd Class Faith Sallee poses for a photo in front of Naval Support Facility Thurmont headquarters, Dec. 1, 2023. Known formally as Naval Support Facility Thurmont, Camp David is the President’s country residence maintained and operated by U.S. Navy personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

