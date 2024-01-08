Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honolulu Native Selected as Camp David’s Senior Sailor of the Year

    Honolulu Native Selected as Camp David’s Senior Sailor of the Year

    CATOCTIN PARK, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    Naval Support Facility Thurmont

    231120-N-OC333-2014 NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY THURMONT (Nov. 11, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Austin Chaffee-Poor poses for a photo with the Camp David sign on board Naval Support Facility Thurmont, Nov. 20, 2023. Known formally as Naval Support Facility Thurmont, Camp David is the President’s country residence maintained and operated by U.S. Navy personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 16:05
    Photo ID: 8197242
    VIRIN: 231120-N-OC333-2014
    Resolution: 5275x3768
    Size: 956.38 KB
    Location: CATOCTIN PARK, MD, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honolulu Native Selected as Camp David’s Senior Sailor of the Year, by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honolulu Native Selected as Camp David&rsquo;s Senior Sailor of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailor of the Year
    Camp David
    NSF Thurmont

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT