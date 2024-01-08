231120-N-OC333-2014 NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY THURMONT (Nov. 11, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Austin Chaffee-Poor poses for a photo with the Camp David sign on board Naval Support Facility Thurmont, Nov. 20, 2023. Known formally as Naval Support Facility Thurmont, Camp David is the President’s country residence maintained and operated by U.S. Navy personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)
This work, Honolulu Native Selected as Camp David’s Senior Sailor of the Year, by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honolulu Native Selected as Camp David’s Senior Sailor of the Year
