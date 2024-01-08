Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Dequan Jones, Patient Administration Division deputy chief, speaks at a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance event in the Medical Mall at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 12, 2024. Jones emphasized the importance of equality in healthcare and spoke of Team BAMC as a model of unity, fostering an environment where empathy and understanding are integral to patient care. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    TAGS

    MLK
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency

