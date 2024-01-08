Dequan Jones, Patient Administration Division deputy chief, speaks at a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance event in the Medical Mall at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 12, 2024. Jones emphasized the importance of equality in healthcare and spoke of Team BAMC as a model of unity, fostering an environment where empathy and understanding are integral to patient care. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 15:59 Photo ID: 8197224 VIRIN: 240112-D-HZ730-1047 Resolution: 6722x4481 Size: 9.03 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.