Dequan Jones, Patient Administration Division deputy chief, speaks at a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance event in the Medical Mall at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 12, 2024. Jones emphasized the importance of equality in healthcare and spoke of Team BAMC as a model of unity, fostering an environment where empathy and understanding are integral to patient care. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|01.12.2024
|01.12.2024 15:59
|8197224
|240112-D-HZ730-1047
|6722x4481
|9.03 MB
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|2
|0
This work, Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
