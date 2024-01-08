Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter weather response [Image 2 of 2]

    Winter weather response

    JONESBORO, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas National Guardsmen assigned to the 875th Engineer Battalion in Jonesboro, Ark., prep vehicles for a winter storm arriving in the state over the weekend. Guardsmen anticipate being called to state active duty to assist motorists around the state as road conditions are expected to deteriorate. More than 160 Arkansas Guardsmen will be on duty, assisting Arkansas State Police in 12 districts around the state.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 15:52
    Location: JONESBORO, AR, US
    Winter weather response
    Winter weather response

