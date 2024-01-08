Arkansas National Guardsmen assigned to the 875th Engineer Battalion in Jonesboro, Ark., prep vehicles for a winter storm arriving in the state over the weekend. Guardsmen anticipate being called to state active duty to assist motorists around the state as road conditions are expected to deteriorate. More than 160 Arkansas Guardsmen will be on duty, assisting Arkansas State Police in 12 districts around the state.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 15:52 Photo ID: 8197217 VIRIN: 240112-Z-NY349-1004 Resolution: 12600x12759 Size: 45.78 MB Location: JONESBORO, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Winter weather response [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.