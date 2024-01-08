Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEO STRI Town Hall January 2024 [Image 2 of 2]

    PEO STRI Town Hall January 2024

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Donnie Ryan 

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Karen D.H. Saunders, the program executive officer for the U. S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), prepares to slingshot a t-shirt into the audience during a Hawaiian themed town hall event in Orlando, Fla., Jan. 8. Town halls are an important internal communications tool, allowing two-way communication between PEO STRI leadership and the workforce. These quarterly events also have entertaining themes and provide leaders with an opportunity to disseminate new policy and procedures, answer questions from the audience, and ensure PEO STRI’s focus aligns with the Army’s priorities. (U.S. Army photo by Julian Viera)

